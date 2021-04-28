Act-On Software Launches SMS Channel

Act-On Software, providers of a marketing automation platform, today launched SMS automated marketing to allow marketers to manage automated SMS campaigns.

Marketers can build SMS automated campaigns ahead of time or send direct SMS messaging on the fly.

Features of Act-On's SMS solution include the following:

"Our focus has always been making our customers successful, and our SMS automated marketing solution gives them the means to reach their audiences when and where it makes most sense," said David Greenberg, chief marketing officer of Act-On, in a statement. "With this new solution, we aren't simply checking a box and allowing our customers to send mobile alerts. We are providing growth-minded marketers the keys to an entirely new automation strategy to reach their audiences."