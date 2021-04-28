Litmus Integrates with HubSpot and Adobe Campaign Standard
Litmus, an email marketing solutions provider, today launched new features in Visual Editor, Design Library, and Litmus Test and integrations with HubSpot and Adobe Campaign Standard to help marketers build, test, and review email messages.
Among the new features and capabilities are the following:
- Drag-and-drop modular building in Visual Editor;
- Custom categories in Design Library;
- Litmus Extension for Adobe Campaign Standard to provide a guided check of the critical elements needed to enhance email performance;
- Syncing for HubSpot; and
- Filter and sort email previews in Litmus Test with filters by keyword, device type, popularity, or previews flagged for edits or review.
"Over 50 percent of marketing teams say it takes more than two weeks to create a single email. It's more important than ever to find new ways to speed up and scale email creation without added resources," said Melissa Sargeant, chief marketing officer of Litmus, in a statement. "As a result, we are dedicated to helping marketers create exceptional brand experiences faster than ever with email, their most reliable channel, in order to maximize ROI and achieve business goals. Litmus' priority when developing new features and establishing integrative partnerships is to provide users the tools they need to scale on-brand email production while encouraging efficient team collaboration."