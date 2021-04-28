Litmus Integrates with HubSpot and Adobe Campaign Standard

Litmus, an email marketing solutions provider, today launched new features in Visual Editor, Design Library, and Litmus Test and integrations with HubSpot and Adobe Campaign Standard to help marketers build, test, and review email messages.

Among the new features and capabilities are the following:

Drag-and-drop modular building in Visual Editor;

Custom categories in Design Library;

Litmus Extension for Adobe Campaign Standard to provide a guided check of the critical elements needed to enhance email performance;

Syncing for HubSpot; and

Filter and sort email previews in Litmus Test with filters by keyword, device type, popularity, or previews flagged for edits or review.