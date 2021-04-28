ON24 Expands Digital Experience Platform with Breakout Rooms

p>ON24 today introduced ON24 Breakouts, a new engagement and collaboration functionality in the ON24 Digital Experience Platform.

ON24 Breakouts allow marketing and sales teams to connect with audiences during and after customized branded digital experiences, including one-to-one discussions, group meetings, and peer-to-peer networking. With availability first in ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 is a purpose-built digital experience platform for marketers, delivering breakout room capabilities within webinars.

Users can separate audiences into breakout rooms and capture audience data across all event breakouts, including who joined and how long they engaged. Audiences can move between breakout rooms and live, simulive, or sim2live events.

Marketing teams can also do the following:

Bridge opportunities with sales right within webinars, moving prospects to personalized, private conversations with sales teams for immediate follow-up;

Provide networking opportunities for attendees, speakers, and sponsors; and

Let audiences interact with speakers and experts through live Q&As.