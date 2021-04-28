SurveyMonkey Adds Listening, Analysis, and Automation Features to GetFeedback

SurveyMonkey, a provider o customer experience, market research, and survey solutions, has added product features within its multichannel customer experience (CX) platform, GetFeedback.

The innovations enable companies to collect feedback in even more places, like ATMs, car consoles, and high-security websites, and share that feedback with their teams in workplace apps like Slack.

These new features help users identify signals on a global scale, including the following:

Powered by SurveyMonkey machine learning models, Text Insights help users uncover insights in text feedback through sentiment analysis and identifying key phrases. The feature understands positive, negative, and neutral sentiment and can visualize the sentiments. Text Insights also can identify common phrases in text feedback.

Sentiment analysis will offer support in 10 languages: French, German, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Danish, and Finnish, and English.

Visualization features that aggregate trends in open-text responses while still allowing users to drill into individual responses.

"CX professionals need to move as quickly as their customers' opinions change, and static reports don't cut it," said Craig Shull, senior vice president and general manager of GetFeedback at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "While other CX solutions are cumbersome and rigid, GetFeedback makes CX work more agile than ever and more connected to how and where you work. This allows entire organizations to contribute to delivering superior customer experiences without expensive overhead, difficult training, or slow setup."

Other new GetFeedback features include webhooks to simplify integrating feedback data across apps and a Net Promoter Score sequencer to manage and launch large volumes of recurring surveys.