Profi Launches Solution for Professional Service Providers

Profi today launched a professional services solution for collaboration, program management, scheduling, billing, reporting, client and team management, and more. The Profi platform is a cloud-based service that helps professional service providers increase revenue through optimized service delivery, deeper client engagement, and automated business processes.

"The Profi team has worked diligently to develop the most comprehensive platform available for professional service providers: coaches, consultants, trainers, and therapists," said Alina Trigubenko, founder and CEO of Profi, in a statement. "Traditional tools are fragmented and don't take into account the unique needs of today's busy, remote working professionals and their clients. We have been working with fellow professionals and their clients from a variety of sectors to design what they need in a comprehensive solution, and then we developed a secure, easy-to-use platform that addressed those needs. There is no other all-in-one platform that is specific to this niche."

"Profi was built by service professionals for service professionals," added Profi Executive Chairman Adam Miller in a statement. "A lot of professionals struggle with finding and using technology to support their businesses. The lack of purpose-built solutions in the market has cost professionals time and money due to inefficient and outdated technology. Profi fills the gap with an elegant solution to help professionals and professional service companies scale their businesses."