OpenWeb Integrates with LiveRamp

OpenWeb has integrated its community engagement platform with LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS), a turnkey addressability solution.

This partnership opens a demand marketplace for OpenWeb's publishing partners where they can activate their user-authenticated inventory in cookieless environments, including Firefox and Safari.

"With the deprecation of third-party cookies, decreasing availability of IDFAs, and privacy changes looming, advertisers are recognizing the value of first-party data," said Dor Hershkovich, vice president of revenue at OpenWeb, in a statement. "Publishers' user data addresses two key industry needs — consent-driven segmentation and attribution controls, and a more personalized and respectful brand experience for the consumer, outside of the walled gardens. Partnering with LiveRamp addresses these needs and supports our larger mission of driving publisher sustainability. In fact early results are showing an increase of 22 percent in publisher revenue per mille within Safari when comparing authenticated users activated through ATS versus unauthenticated audiences."

"We're inspired by OpenWeb's mission to save online conversations," said Jason White, senior vice president and head of publishers at LiveRamp, in a statement. "OpenWeb's quality, authentication-driven online conversation platform allows brands to respectfully connect with the most active consumers across the open web. ATS is the connective tissue that allows OpenWeb to seamlessly connect brands to over 100 million engaged users on the world's leading publisher sites."