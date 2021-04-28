Piano Partners with ID5, LiveRamp, Usercentrics, and InfoSum

Piano, a global customer experience and subscription platform provider, is partnering with ID5, InfoSum, LiveRamp, and Usercentrics to give clients choice and flexibility in harnessing their data for onsite personalization and targeting, content monetization, or advertising.

The partnerships come as Piano enhances its First-Party Data Acquisition solution, which integrates its data management, identity, and customer journey orchestration capabilities.

"For Piano's roster of leading publishing companies, the deprecation of third-party cookies represents an opportunity to use their trove of existing first-party data to provide a new means of connecting and engaging with customers," said Joanna Catalano, chief growth officer at Piano, in a statement. "As consumer privacy and consent take centerstage, we are providing our clients the ability to collect and own their first-party data and think more strategically about how to use it to create a stronger value exchange with their audiences."

The partnership with ID5 will bring improved identification capabilities and addressability in cookieless browsers.

"We are proud to partner with Piano on privacy-first identity that enables addressability across browsers for both authenticated and non-authenticated users as we prepare for the end of third-party cookies," said Joanna Burton, chief strategy officer at ID5, in a statement. "Piano has developed a comprehensive identity strategy that will help its publisher clients to prosper in the post-cookie world."

Collaborative data solutions available through InfoSum will leverage data bunkers and data-matching.

"True identity is table stakes at this point," said Richard Foster, chief revenue officer of InfoSum, in a statement. "Our partnership with Piano empowers publishers and brands to collaborate more closely while prioritizing the privacy of their customers. These first-party relationships enable those companies to unlock the full potential of their data and deliver better experiences to their customers."

People-based identity through LiveRamp will provide an out-of-the-box integration through LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS), which connects authenticated publisher inventory directly to marketer demand leveraging a large network of ecosystem partners, including more than 45 demand-side platforms (DSPs) and 25 supply-side platforms (SSPs).

"Third-party cookie deprecation provides a real opportunity to build a better open Internet for all parties and lean into the consumer dialogue to restore the trust that has been missing from the ecosystem for years," said Travis Clinger, senior vice president of addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp," in a statement. "Piano's integration with ATS ensures that consumer privacy and consent are at the forefront and enables publishers to create more relevant, respectful consumer experiences."

Consent management through Usercentrics will provide users clarity about and control over their personal data.