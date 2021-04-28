MediaPlatform and 6Connex Partner
MediaPlatform, a live webcasting platform provider, and 6Connex, providers of a platform for virtual and hybrid events, have integrated their live webcasting and virtual event environments.
With its Broadcaster live webcasting platform, MediaPlatform brings interactive broadcast-quality video into the 6Connex environment. Via the companies' technology integration, attendees register once for the event and their credentials are passed seamlessly into webcasts once they go live.
MediaPlatform Broadcaster lets enterprises create webcasts by composing and sizing video, slides, images, sentiment voting, QA/surveys/polls, and live and multilingual captioning widgets. It even lets webcast producers create new layouts on the fly to adapt the production while the broadcast is in progress.
"We are pleased to partner with MediaPlatform to meet the needs of the world's largest corporations," said Ruben Castaño, 6Connex's CEO, in a statement. "Their Broadcaster live webcasting capabilities add excitement to the virtual experience, and their analytics give marketers valuable webcast experience and engagement data, complementing the 6Connex event data."
"Many of our customers saw an urgent need to transition their meeting programs into virtual events, and we saw Broadcaster use grow exponentially," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform, in a statement. "However, they still needed a virtual event environment, and 6Connex was the obvious choice based on their next-generation architecture that could easily integrate with Broadcaster. Our joint solution is already proven, with one of our Fortune 500 customers seeing a sixfold uptick in ROI from the virtual version of a previously in-person event."