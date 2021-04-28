MediaPlatform and 6Connex Partner

MediaPlatform, a live webcasting platform provider, and 6Connex, providers of a platform for virtual and hybrid events, have integrated their live webcasting and virtual event environments.

With its Broadcaster live webcasting platform, MediaPlatform brings interactive broadcast-quality video into the 6Connex environment. Via the companies' technology integration, attendees register once for the event and their credentials are passed seamlessly into webcasts once they go live.

MediaPlatform Broadcaster lets enterprises create webcasts by composing and sizing video, slides, images, sentiment voting, QA/surveys/polls, and live and multilingual captioning widgets. It even lets webcast producers create new layouts on the fly to adapt the production while the broadcast is in progress.