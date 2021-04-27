CallTrackingMetrics Launches Agent App for iOS

CallTrackingMetrics, providers of a digital platform that uses call tracking intelligence to inform contact center automation, today added mobile functionality for call center agents through the CallTrackingMetrics Agent App.

The CallTrackingMetrics Agent App allows agents to manage the inbound phone calls coming from all advertising channels. The app will also allow agents to make outbound calls, receive push notifications for incoming live chats, return calls or text messages, and take notes or read from a script while on a live call, all within the app.

"At CallTrackingMetrics, we are continuing to evolve to meet customer demand. Whether you have call center agents now working from home or sales representatives answering calls on the go, the Agent App empowers agents to provide outstanding customer service from anywhere in the world," said Todd Fisher, CEO and co-founder of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "Ultimately, the goal of the Agent App is to drive a deeper level of engagement and increase customer loyalty."

The CallTrackingMetrics Agent App is currently available for Apple iOS devices. An Android version is expected soon.