Affinity Launches Affinity Analytics

Affinity, a relationship intelligence platform provider, today launched Affinity Analytics, a real-time reporting tool that provides insights into a team's external relationships and how their interactions affect company deal flow, pipeline, networking activities, and other key performance indicators.

Now available through an integration with the Google Looker business intelligence and analytics platform, Affinity Analytics comes as an integrated part of the Premium and Enterprise editions of the Affinity platform or as an upgrade for Professional customers.

Affinity Analytics builds on the core data in Affinity’s relationship intelligence platform to provide deeper insights into a team's CRM data. Affinity Analytics provides fully customizable dashboards and granular, real-time reports to help companies conduct a deep analysis into the trends and performance drivers that affect critical business processes. More than 20 visualization reports are available on any list within the Affinity relationship intelligence platform. All reports can be drilled into more deeply based on custom segments, such as industry vertical, company type, company size, and other factors. Users can export or email reports.

The pre-packaged reports include the following:

Funnel Analysis, which enables companies to track the performance of their pipelines by analyzing every stage of the deal process, including conversion rates for each stage, the average time that deals stay in each stage, the last activity before deals were won or lost, where the best deals are being sourced, and more; and

Team Activity Reports, which provides an analysis of team emails, calls, meetings, and other activities, broken down by industry, region, and more.