airSlate and QorusDocs Partner

airSlate, a provider of workflow automation solutions, has integrated its signNow electronic signature solution with QorusDocs' proposal management software.

"airSlate is thrilled to partner with QorusDocs to extend the capabilities of its world-class and highly scalable RFP and proposal management platform," said Scott Owen, vice president of business development and channel at airSlate, in a statement. "Together we can further drive business efficiencies, customer and employee satisfaction, and cost savings for our mutual clients and prospects, especially critical in a rapidly changing, post-COVID-19 work environment."

"Our goal is to streamline the proposal management process for teams and remove common pain points," said Ray Meiring, CEO and co-founder of QorusDocs, in a statement. "The integration with signNow will allow QorusDocs customers to secure the necessary signatures and approvals all within our platform. With customer teams dispersed and the volume of proposal requests increasing, we believe this partnership will add significant value to our customers."