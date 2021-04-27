OneSignal Partners with Unity for In-Game Outreach
OneSignal, a customer messaging and engagement solutions provider, became the first Unity Verified Solutions Partner in the messaging space, enabling Unity developers to re-engage game players using push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and email.
OneSignal's benefits for Unity developers include the following:
- No code implementation of the OneSignal SDK through the Unity Asset Store
- A completely free plan, with no limits on the number of subscribers or messages sent.
- Support for all popular messaging channels and devices plus comprehensive Unity documentation with sample projects, code examples, and best-practice guides.
- Message personalization and segmentation to design customer user journeys by leveraging data tags like upcoming level, lesson names, points earned, or words learned.
"OneSignal began as a mobile game studio, so we are greatly in tune with the needs of developers launching new titles and trying to keep players engaged and informed within the game," said George Deglin, OneSignal's CEO, in a statement. "When it comes to engaging players, gaming companies can leverage modern messaging capabilities and personalization methods such as push notifications for in-game events, emails when friends send virtual gifts, or the promotion of new content with an in-app message. Ultimately, you'll see better engagement with your game titles and more repeat players."
"Adding OneSignal to the Verified Solutions Partner program makes sense for the Unity developer community," said Joshua Ostrander, director of product management for Operate Solutions at Unity, in a statement. "By improving engagement and bringing players back to game play more frequently, OneSignal can increase retention and drive additional revenue opportunities for our community."
