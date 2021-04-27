OneSignal Partners with Unity for In-Game Outreach

OneSignal, a customer messaging and engagement solutions provider, became the first Unity Verified Solutions Partner in the messaging space, enabling Unity developers to re-engage game players using push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and email.

OneSignal's benefits for Unity developers include the following:

No code implementation of the OneSignal SDK through the Unity Asset Store

A completely free plan, with no limits on the number of subscribers or messages sent.

Support for all popular messaging channels and devices plus comprehensive Unity documentation with sample projects, code examples, and best-practice guides.

Message personalization and segmentation to design customer user journeys by leveraging data tags like upcoming level, lesson names, points earned, or words learned.