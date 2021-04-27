Auth0 Launches Organizations for Business Customer Identity

Auth0, an identity platform provider, has launched Organizations, a purpose-built feature enabling providers of B2B cloud-based applications to manage their business customers' identities.

Auth0 Organizations offers customizable identity management of any business customer or partner. Auth0's application programming interfaces and software development kits can model entire business organizations, and rapidly implemented admin dashboards manage single sign-on, role-based access cntrol, and flexible user management workflows.

"We see business customer identity as a standalone use case, one that our customers have increasingly been confronted with and had trouble fully addressing—until now," said Shiv Ramji, chief product officer of Auth0, in a statement. "B2B identity management represents a sizable portion of our business and is consistently growing, demonstrating the need that business customer identity addresses. We are thrilled to launch Auth0 Organizations as our next-generation offering for easy onboarding, authentication, and administration of business customers."