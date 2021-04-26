Talkdesk Deepens Partnership with Microsoft
Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to help contact centers deliver seamless, highly personalized customer experiences and drive greater productivity by streamlining workflows.
With Talkdesk's CX Cloud solution now fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics, agents can handle cases from a single screen, leveraging click-to-call, screen pops, and other features to resolve customer enquiries. Agents can also instantly view contextual data, like interaction history, to better personalize conversations. Additionally, pre-built and customizable automations eliminate the need for manual updates. Data syncs automatically between Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Talkdesk.
The deepening of the Microsoft and Talkdesk partnership will also include strategic joint initiatives and integrations. Further, the Talkdesk solution is now available through the Microsoft AppSource and the Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace.
"For enterprises to achieve their customer experience ambitions, they must leverage all the available resources and put them to work in smarter ways," said Charanya Kannan, chief product officer of Talkdesk, in a statement. "In more closely pairing Talkdesk CX Cloud with Microsoft Dynamics 365, we're putting deep contextual data at their fingertips, giving them a powerful tool for building comprehensive and remarkably personalized customer journeys."
"We are excited for Talkdesk to bring its customer experience leadership and innovation to the Microsoft partner ecosystem," said Abel Aguiar, executive director of the partner channel at Microsoft, in a statement. "The native integration between Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Talkdesk CX Cloud will significantly streamline operations across the contact center and ensure better, more personalized customer interactions."
"Serving clients seamlessly and efficiently is a top priority for our company," said Lizbeth Miranda, IT operations administrator at Mines & Associates, in a statement. "Prior to the Talkdesk integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, our staff had to navigate across several different applications to add relevant notes to caller records. Now, any additions our intake staff make to the call notes are automatically tracked with a timestamp. This keeps all of our staff on the same page and allows us to support clients quickly and effortlessly, which has been particularly helpful since most of our staff have transitioned to remote work."
Related Articles
Talkdesk Joins the AWS Partner Network
17 Dec 2020
Talkdesk can now offer its cloud-based contact center software to Amazon Web Services users.