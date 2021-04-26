Talkdesk Deepens Partnership with Microsoft

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to help contact centers deliver seamless, highly personalized customer experiences and drive greater productivity by streamlining workflows.

With Talkdesk's CX Cloud solution now fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics, agents can handle cases from a single screen, leveraging click-to-call, screen pops, and other features to resolve customer enquiries. Agents can also instantly view contextual data, like interaction history, to better personalize conversations. Additionally, pre-built and customizable automations eliminate the need for manual updates. Data syncs automatically between Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Talkdesk.

The deepening of the Microsoft and Talkdesk partnership will also include strategic joint initiatives and integrations. Further, the Talkdesk solution is now available through the Microsoft AppSource and the Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace.