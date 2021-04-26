Data Axle Partners with Openprise
Data Axle, a provider of data and real-time intelligence solutions, is partnering with Openprise to provide additional business data coverage for the Openprise RevOps Performance Platform.
The integration, delivered via the Openprise Data Marketplace, provides a source of small and midsized business data to Openprise customers.
Openprise helps B2B companies simplify their martech stacks and automate critical business processes like list loading, cleansing and enrichment, account scoring, attribution, building centralized customer profiles, and more. By integrating Data Axle's business data, Openprise and its customers will now have complete access to Data Axle's U.S. business database via both Data Axle's Search, Scan, and Match APIs and the Openprise Data Marketplace.
"Openprise customers can now take advantage of the additional data coverage the partnership with Data Axle introduces to our platform," said Allen Pogorzelski, vice president of marketing at Openprise, in a statement. "Data Axle's business data offering boasts unmatched depth, accuracy, and coverage, making it an invaluable addition to the Openprise Data Marketplace."
Openprise customers can use Data Axle's business data to enhance their first-party data with firmographic elements and create a more comprehensive view of their existing data files. This integration also enables real-time querying, analysis, and aggregation.
"We're excited to partner with Openprise to deliver a top-tier source of business insights for their B2B marketers," said Data Axle's Bob Toth, senior vice president and general manager of licensing, in a statement. "Data Axle's business coverage, spanning major corporations, local mom-and-pop shops, home offices, and even contractors, will enable Openprise to support their clients' business growth objectives much more broadly. We're thrilled to be a part of this focused approach to bring Openprise users the rich proposition today's data-driven marketers require to be successful."
Related Articles
Infogroup Adds B2B Intent Data Capability to Data Axle
28 Apr 2020
Intent data within Data Axle is expected to help users target in-market audiences via real-time API feeds.
Data Axle Launches B2B Lead Gen Services
01 Feb 2021
Data Axle's lead generation offering enables companies to reach and convert prospects in their precise target audiences.
Data Axle Partners with PUBLITECH
19 Apr 2021
Data Axle's partnership with PUBLITECH enables business listing distribution across local search directories, navigation applications, and virtual assistants.