Data Axle Partners with Openprise

Data Axle, a provider of data and real-time intelligence solutions, is partnering with Openprise to provide additional business data coverage for the Openprise RevOps Performance Platform.

The integration, delivered via the Openprise Data Marketplace, provides a source of small and midsized business data to Openprise customers.

Openprise helps B2B companies simplify their martech stacks and automate critical business processes like list loading, cleansing and enrichment, account scoring, attribution, building centralized customer profiles, and more. By integrating Data Axle's business data, Openprise and its customers will now have complete access to Data Axle's U.S. business database via both Data Axle's Search, Scan, and Match APIs and the Openprise Data Marketplace.

"Openprise customers can now take advantage of the additional data coverage the partnership with Data Axle introduces to our platform," said Allen Pogorzelski, vice president of marketing at Openprise, in a statement. "Data Axle's business data offering boasts unmatched depth, accuracy, and coverage, making it an invaluable addition to the Openprise Data Marketplace."

Openprise customers can use Data Axle's business data to enhance their first-party data with firmographic elements and create a more comprehensive view of their existing data files. This integration also enables real-time querying, analysis, and aggregation.