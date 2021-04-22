Hyperscience Updates Its Intelligent Automation

Hyperscience, an automation company, today launched its enhanced intelligent automation platform.

"To solve tomorrow's automation challenges today, we must connect humans and artificial intelligence to create better outcomes for our customers and their end users," said Peter Brodsky, CEO and co-founder of Hyperscience, in a statement. "The Hyperscience Platform creates a world where machines and humans work side by side in a way that delivers more accurate data and efficient workflows. It's an exciting opportunity to streamline operations, solve customers' business challenges, and step even further into the future of work."

The Hyperscience Platform leverages artificial intelligence, automation, and humans.

"Powering enterprise organizations will require solutions that complement human capabilities, improving outcomes accurately and efficiently," said Elliott Robinson, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners and Hyperscience board member in a statement. "The Hyperscience Platform is a complete, intelligent automation platform that reduces operational complexity and improves the business and customer experience. On the heels of incredible company and customer growth, I look forward to seeing all of the impactful results to come."

New and improved capabilities in the Hyperscience Platform include the following:

Easier integration to ensure extracted information becomes actionable data;

Data extraction with Hyperscience machine learning bolstered through API and industry database connections;

The ability to convert semi- and unstructured document formats into usable data.