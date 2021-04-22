Reputation Adds Messaging Feature

Reputation, a provider of reputation experience management, today introduced Messaging, which provides a central inbox for customer messages from messaging applications and services, such as text messages, Facebook Messenger, and Google Business Messages. Additional messaging channels, such as Twitter Direct Messages, WhatsApp, and Instagram Direct Messages, are forthcoming.

Messaging incorporates the following functionalities:

Review requesting,

Message templates, including emojis, images and PDFs;

Resolution tracking, to assign inquiries to the right person/team, filter by topic, and mark conversations as done when an inquiry has been completed;

Chat extensions, to add a text message widget to websites; and

Conversation reporting, to track and improve follow-through by measuring response rate, time to respond, time to resolution, and more.