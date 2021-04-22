InMobi Launches UnifID Identity Solution

InMobi, a marketing cloud provider, today launched UnifID to simplify and streamline identity resolution for mobile app publishers and developers.

"We are proud to introduce UnifID, as it is truly a one-of-a-kind solution that will help our publisher partners make their inventory more addressable and thus more valuable," said Kunal Nagpal, senior vice president and general manager of InMobi Exchange, in a statement. "UnifID improves app publishers' ability to monetize on their consented users with more advertisers, which will be more crucial than ever now that Apple has started enforcing its AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) framework. As omnichannel buying strategies become more central to advertisers and as the status quo of user-level targeting is impacted by changes from Apple and Google, it is more important than ever for app publishers and developers to work with platforms that allow them to amplify the value of hard-earned user bases in the most privacy conscious way."

UnifID is exclusively built for app publishers to simplify addressability and accelerate the monetization journey through numerous leading ID vendors. With it, app publishers can integrate multiple identifiers while collecting permissioned user data and transferring the corresponding IDs to upstream demand partners for first party-based media buying. UnifID allows publishers to choose and work with multiple identity players and bid on or target users leveraging people-based identifiers instead of mobile ad IDs.

In the first phase of the launch, UnifID will integrate with LiveRamp, ID5, and BritePool.

"InMobi has been an early adopter of LiveRamp's addressability solutions in the mobile space while deploying our authentication-based technology across the mobile landscape," said Travis Clinger, senior vice president of addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp, in a statement. "UnifID provides mobile publishers the ability to more seamlessly integrate with people-based identity, like LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution, making consumer transparency and choice a priority." "ID5 is committed to making digital advertising addressable and privacy-compliant in every environment in order to help publishers and app developers prosper when mobile ad IDs and cookies are deprecated," said Mathieu Roche, co-founder and CEO of ID5, in a statement. "The partnership with InMobi enables us to make our first-party identifier available to a wider audience, allowing app publishers to better monetize their audiences and advertisers to run targeted and measurable campaigns beyond the enforcement of the ATT framework." "We are excited to participate as a launch partner in UnifID," said David Moore, CEO of BritePool, in a statement. "InMobi has succeeded in creating a new, high-value service for the mobile ecosystem that ensures user privacy while offering advertiser addressability."

In the second phase, InMobi plans to integrate UnifID with additional ID providers, such as Epsilon, Liveintent, Parrable, and Zeotap. And by the end of this year, UnifID plans to integrate with the remaining large identity players.