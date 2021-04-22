Mendix Releases Version 9 of Its App Development Platform

Mendix a Siemens business that provides a low-code application development environment, today launched Mendix 9, an all-in-one low-code platform.

In addition to dozens of new technical features and fixes, Mendix 9 features the new Workflow Editor; the new Data Hub; the new Control Center for centralized governance; mobile options; the new AI Performance Bot, and other developer tools.

Workflow Editor, with a drag-and-drop interface, lets users visualize business processes and design and build workflows that incorporate human and automated actions and relevant logic. Developers can access virtually any data source, incorporate AI services, and create consumer-grade interfaces. Workflow Editor includes customizable pages, logic, and starter templates for widely used workflows to jumpstart the process automation..

Mendix Data Hub empowers developers to find and use data for their applications via a curated catalog and exposes internal and external data resources to appear as if they are local, where they can be incorporated into applications via a drag-and-drop interface.

With Mendix 9, developers have a choice of mobile solutions. True native mobile applications built with the React Native framework lets users make the most of their devices' specific capabilities, even offline. The progressive web app option is accessible to users on any mobile platform without need for an app store intermediary. Both solutions share models, microflows, nanoflows, and Atlas design components.

The Control Center in Mendix 9 gives IT managers a comprehensive view and centralized oversight over the entire Mendix landscape with granular role-based security, audit trails, and visibility into resource usage, Control Center consolidates the tools IT needs to maintain enterprise-level control and governance over applications, data, and users, including citizen developers who play an important role in application development but are less equipped in matters of security, privacy, and system integrity.

The Mendix AI Performance Bot, an intelligent assistant that ensures apps follow design and performance best practices.

Visual Conflict Resolution is another developer productivity enhancement in Mendix 9, enabling resolution of differences and merging of changes when large teams of developers work in numerous parallel branches.

Rounding out key features of Mendix 9 is a significant update to Atlas, the Mendix UI Framework. Atlas3.0 provides a default design system for web, native mobile, and PWA. And the Mendix UI Kit equips designers to work in Mendix development teams using their preferred tools including Figma and Sketch.