Aircall Integrates with HubSpot CRM

Aircall today announced a new data sync integration with HubSpot CRM.

The integration was built by HubSpot using the new data sync feature available now in Operations Hub, a new product from HubSpot that enables operations teams to bi-directionally sync data across business apps, build sophisticated automation actions, and help their companies run better. The integration is one of more than 25 apps built by HubSpot to help customers extend the power of Operations Hub.

"Front-office teams that are powered by one unified data source are better able to serve and delight their customers," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "Thanks to bi-directional syncing, the HubSpot integration for Aircall will make it even easier for those teams to harness and act on customer data added to either platform. Aircall users can trust that they have access to the most up-to-date customer information whenever they pick up the phone. We look forward to continuing to build on our partnership with Aircall to find even more ways to leverage customer data."

With this integration, agents get automatic call logging and quick access to call, deal, and ticket information, while managers benefit from complete call activity visible within HubSpot's Reports Dashboard.