Botco.ai Launches Version 2.0 of Its Conversational Chat Platform

Botco.ai, a conversational marketing solution provider, today launched version 2.0 of its platform, featuring Contextual Chat Marketing and an advanced analytics dashboard.

Contextual Chat Marketing enables marketers to initiate customized conversations with prospects and customers based on how they came to visit the company website or media properties, while the new analytics dashboard provides deep insights into visitor questions and behaviors. Together with Botco.ai's integrations with email, CRM, and other marketing systems, Contextual Chat Marketing brings personalization to conversational marketing.

The analytics dashboard gives marketers full visibility into the entire chat experience by identifying recurring questions, providing insights into new user intents and actions, and analyzing chat funnel performance. The dashboard breaks down each flow into custom-defined goals so that marketers can evaluate each visitor journey. Marketers receive a granular level of details that allows them to analyze and identify drop off rates in each successful funnel and improve copy, flow, and steps leading up to the conversion.