Botco.ai Launches Version 2.0 of Its Conversational Chat Platform
Botco.ai, a conversational marketing solution provider, today launched version 2.0 of its platform, featuring Contextual Chat Marketing and an advanced analytics dashboard.
Contextual Chat Marketing enables marketers to initiate customized conversations with prospects and customers based on how they came to visit the company website or media properties, while the new analytics dashboard provides deep insights into visitor questions and behaviors. Together with Botco.ai's integrations with email, CRM, and other marketing systems, Contextual Chat Marketing brings personalization to conversational marketing.
The analytics dashboard gives marketers full visibility into the entire chat experience by identifying recurring questions, providing insights into new user intents and actions, and analyzing chat funnel performance. The dashboard breaks down each flow into custom-defined goals so that marketers can evaluate each visitor journey. Marketers receive a granular level of details that allows them to analyze and identify drop off rates in each successful funnel and improve copy, flow, and steps leading up to the conversion.
"Chat is an important part of brands' overall marketing mix, and being able to kick off conversations intelligently based on visitors' context and how they came to the website is a real game changer," said Andrea McCauley, senior director of digital marketing at Massage Envy, in a statement. "Botco.ai allows intelligent conversations with prospects and customers at a scale that would be impossible with live agents but with a similar, if not better, level of personalization. The program provides an elevated customer experience that fits perfectly with our brand style."
"Business has always been conversational, and the most effective conversations need to take into account the context and understanding of where the user is coming from," said Rebecca Clyde, CEO of Botco.ai, in a statement. "Businesses that engage with visitors in the proper context are more likely to convert and establish long-lasting relationships with their customers. With this latest release, we now give businesses the tools to do this with contextual chat and a dashboard that provides insightful analytics in the process."