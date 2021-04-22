Sentient Machines Launches Sentient Analytics
Sentient Machines today unveiled a new release of its artificial intelligence platform that allows contact centers to detect issues and trends, such as customer's vulnerability, ability to pay, or product suitability. The company has used the latest thinking in unsupervised self-learning and reinforcement-learning neural networks in its new Sentient Analytics platform.
The cloud-based platform can transcribe calls using the latest recurrent neural network-based speech recognition engine, analyze conversations using natural language processing to provide deep insights into the customers themselves and how well the contact center agents support their customers on calls and in asynchronous channels. The Sentient Machines platform combines all forms of communication, such as email and on-line chat, alongside the voice channel,
In this new release, the platform can detect, measure and optimize more than 200 topics of interest.
"Our customers asked us to help them gain insight into their contact center operations to specifically highlight areas of interest and concern, such as vulnerability, ability to pay, safeguarding, and empathy, and with this data they can ensure they are best serving their clients," said Danica Damljanovic, CEO and founder of Sentient Machines, in a statement. "With these new exciting conversational topic models, we are able to help our customers respond more quickly to intelligence from the field, which, in turn, positively impacts their bottom line and ability to reinforce good relationships with their customers."