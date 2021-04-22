Sentient Machines Launches Sentient Analytics

Sentient Machines today unveiled a new release of its artificial intelligence platform that allows contact centers to detect issues and trends, such as customer's vulnerability, ability to pay, or product suitability. The company has used the latest thinking in unsupervised self-learning and reinforcement-learning neural networks in its new Sentient Analytics platform.

The cloud-based platform can transcribe calls using the latest recurrent neural network-based speech recognition engine, analyze conversations using natural language processing to provide deep insights into the customers themselves and how well the contact center agents support their customers on calls and in asynchronous channels. The Sentient Machines platform combines all forms of communication, such as email and on-line chat, alongside the voice channel,

In this new release, the platform can detect, measure and optimize more than 200 topics of interest.