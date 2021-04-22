Pipedrive Introduces Smart Docs

Pipedrive, providers of a CRM system for sales and marketing teams, today introduced Smart Docs Basics and Smart Docs Pro to help users streamline and automate how their teams create, send, and manage sales-related documents.

Smart Docs consolidates the entire sales documentation process remotely and securely in one place.

"Although sales has gone through tremendous changes in the past year, the goal for all sales teams has remained the same: to meet revenue targets. With the massive shift to digital, Pipedrive supports salespeople with all the tools they need throughout the sales cycle, especially when working remotely," said Krishna Panicker, vice president of Pipedrive, in a statement. "Without ever having to leave their desk or couch, salespeople are able to find high-quality leads, send proposals, communicate with prospects, and get the deal signed. Getting all these things done in one easy-to-use and intuitive app makes the whole process faster, more efficient, and convenient for the salespeople as well as their customers."

Smart Docs Basics users can create auto-filled templates and offline sales documents that automatically pull information from their CRM system. The documents are automatically tracked, so when a sent quote, proposal, or contract is opened by a customer, users are notified.

With Pipedrive's Smart Docs Pro, users can do the following:

Sign electronically with cloud-based e-signatures functionality;

Share documents internally, granting access of all templates to all users in a central storage location or apply specific permissions to each document to allow certain colleagues or teams to access; and

Unbranded sending that removes the Pipedrive logo when forwarding documents or requesting e-signatures.

Smart Docs Basics is included in Pipedrive's Advanced, Professional, and Enterprise plans. Smart Docs Pro is currently included in Pipedrive's Professional and Enterprise plan and will be available as an add-on for Advanced plan users this summer.