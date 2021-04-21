Terminus Deepens LinkedIn Integration

Terminus, a go-to-market platform provider, today launched an integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions to enable mutual customers to extend their Terminus Account Lists onto LinkedIn, where they can use any of LinkedIn's ad formats. Customers will also soon be able report on their LinkedIn account-based campaigns alongside other channels in Terminus.

Terminus originally integrated with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in 2018. This new integration now includes the following:

Improved account matching and targeting. Customers can now target larger lists of companies with an increased list size of 10,000 accounts. Terminus' new matching algorithm also means users can significantly increase matching between Terminus accounts and companies on LinkedIn.

Campaign-level reporting. Customers will soon be able to view LinkedIn ad campaigns alongside other campaigns directly in Terminus, enabling users to measure their program results in one place.

Support for all LinkedIn ad types and formats, including sponsored content, video ads, lead generation forms, and more. Customers can leverage the native tools within LinkedIn Campaign Manager using Terminus Account Lists.