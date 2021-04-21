RevSpring Adds Two-Way Texting to Talksoft Engagement Options

RevSpring, a provider of healthcare financial engagement and payment solutions, today introduced two-way texting that enables a seamless conversation stemming from automated messaging.

Patients now can initiate or receive text messages that remain in the same thread as automated appointment reminder messages.

The two-way texting feature is available as part of a refreshed portal for users of the RevSpring Talksoft Appointment Reminder and Patient Messaging solution. The portal's enhanced notification system allows users to identify incoming messages and manage prompts for action like reschedule requests. It also features detailed views of messaging results with filtering available by provider, location, appointment date, and messaging status.

"Innovative patient engagement is at the core of RevSpring's mission," said Stephen David, vice president of patient messaging at RevSpring, in a statement. "Two-way texting is an important new communication option for Talksoft customers and their patients. It enables personalized, responsive communication using a popular technology that many patients prefer. We're excited to provide yet another leading-edge patient engagement solution."

These patient-provider conversations are built for the following purposes: