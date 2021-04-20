AirSlate Integrates with Microsoft SharePoint

airSlate, a provider of no-code workflow automation solutions, today launched an integration with Microsoft SharePoint.

airSlate's workflow automation solution empowers anyone to digitally transform workflows using a drag-and-drop interface with hundreds of no-code bots.

With the new integration, SharePoint users will be able to do the following:

"2020 was a landmark year for digital transformation," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder of airSlate, in a statement. "As we look toward 2021 and beyond with remote-first and hybrid-remote workforces on the rise, we are seeing growing demand from teams for seamless, effortless cross-platform integrations. We are excited to continue to deliver on that with our latest Microsoft integration for airSlate with SharePoint.

"Businesses have been faced with the challenge of bringing together multiple, disparate solutions to meet their workflow goals," Shakhnovich added. "airSlate eliminates that need, offering teams the first-of-its-kind, end-to-end workflow automation solution that's infinitely configurable for the no-code developer."