Magic Offers Dedicated Sales and Marketing Assistants
Magic, a remote hiring service provider, today launched Magic Dedicated Assistants to cover a variety of roles, including sales and marketing assistents, administrative assistants, and executive assistants.
Magic reviews hundreds of applicants using a multi-step and in-depth screening process to hand-select dedicated assistant. The process includes a questionnaire and screening test, multiple interviews, and a meet-and-greet call with the user. Only 23 percent of applicants make it through the rigorous screening and are selected to be Magic Assistants.
"We are thrilled to offer business leaders and executives a solution for hiring that helps them find high-quality help for their businesses when they need it most," said Mike Chen, CEO and co-founder of Magic, in a statement. "As entrepreneurs ourselves, we understand what it's like to build and grow a business and know the transformative effect that an assistant can have on your business, accelerating your growth while simultaneously giving you more time and energy."