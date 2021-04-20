Magic Offers Dedicated Sales and Marketing Assistants

Magic, a remote hiring service provider, today launched Magic Dedicated Assistants to cover a variety of roles, including sales and marketing assistents, administrative assistants, and executive assistants.

Magic reviews hundreds of applicants using a multi-step and in-depth screening process to hand-select dedicated assistant. The process includes a questionnaire and screening test, multiple interviews, and a meet-and-greet call with the user. Only 23 percent of applicants make it through the rigorous screening and are selected to be Magic Assistants.