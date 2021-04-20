Sourcepoint Updates Dialogue to Accommodate Apple's IFDA Changes

Sourcepoint, a data privacy software company for the digital marketing ecosystem, has enhanced its Dialogue suite of messaging solutions to integrate with Apple's new App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework on iOS.

Sourcepoint's multi-messaging setup will allow publishers to deliver branded and customizable messaging to increase consent for Apple's Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), while meeting App Store requirements and privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA). The platform's testing and reporting capabilities enable publishers to create precise message scenarios and workflows to reconcile users'; privacy choices across frameworks.

Apple's iOS 14.5 update will require app publishers to ask users to opt-in to cross-context tracking to access the IDFA for ad targeting, measurement, and content personalization. Sourcepoint's messaging solution lets publishers deliver prompts prior to iOS native messages to educate users about the data value exchange. The platform centralizes delivery of consent messages like brand messaging, native iOS messages, and the CMP messages that are necessary for regulatory and ecosystem compliance.

Sourcepoint's Dialogue platform offers A/B and multivariate testing for message sequence and timing, allowing publishers to understand where each consent action is taken in the user journey, which scenario performs best, and to communicate consumers' preferences to the ecosystem. The messaging solution will also allow publishers to retarget users who decline iOS tracking, asking them to reconsider and linking them to their phone's privacy settings.