Tattle Integrates with Alpine IQ

Tattle, a customer feedback platform provider, is partnering with Alpine IQ, a provider of digital transformation for cannabis retailers, on an integration that enables cannabis dispensaries to elevate on- and off-premises guest experiences.

The integration combines Tattle's ability to track customer feedback across all ordering channels with Alpine IQ's suite of tools to protect, segment, promote, and sync the consumer experience in-store and online.

"The cannabis dispensary industry is extremely unique in its ability to generate high customer check averages in ways that other retail verticals envy. Oftentimes, customers spend roughly $100 per dispensary visit," said Alex Beltrani, Tattle's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Unlike traditional surveys, Tattle provides actionable data at the location level to drive high-impact improvement in operational areas where guests crave overperformance. For dispensary businesses, elevating the guest experience to avoid customer incidents or recovering dissatisfied customers through our incident management system can result in much more meaningful revenue recovery in the hundreds of thousands relative to other retail businesses."

The integration allows for the following:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests;

Pre-populated surveys with transaction data to ensure 90 percent survey completion rate of 50 questions;

More opportunity for guest recovery methods;

Automatic marketing outreach for customers with specific customer experience scores; and

Improvement recommendations that managers can understand and implement directly within Alpine IQ reports.

Native Roots is the first organization to take advantage of the integration.