Tattle Integrates with Alpine IQ
Tattle, a customer feedback platform provider, is partnering with Alpine IQ, a provider of digital transformation for cannabis retailers, on an integration that enables cannabis dispensaries to elevate on- and off-premises guest experiences.
The integration combines Tattle's ability to track customer feedback across all ordering channels with Alpine IQ's suite of tools to protect, segment, promote, and sync the consumer experience in-store and online.
"The cannabis dispensary industry is extremely unique in its ability to generate high customer check averages in ways that other retail verticals envy. Oftentimes, customers spend roughly $100 per dispensary visit," said Alex Beltrani, Tattle's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Unlike traditional surveys, Tattle provides actionable data at the location level to drive high-impact improvement in operational areas where guests crave overperformance. For dispensary businesses, elevating the guest experience to avoid customer incidents or recovering dissatisfied customers through our incident management system can result in much more meaningful revenue recovery in the hundreds of thousands relative to other retail businesses."
The integration allows for the following:
- Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests;
- Pre-populated surveys with transaction data to ensure 90 percent survey completion rate of 50 questions;
- More opportunity for guest recovery methods;
- Automatic marketing outreach for customers with specific customer experience scores; and
- Improvement recommendations that managers can understand and implement directly within Alpine IQ reports.
Native Roots is the first organization to take advantage of the integration.
"Partnering with Tattle and Alpine IQ has been tremendous. For Native Roots, we have been able to streamline the guest experience and gather significant feedback that has allowed us to be actionable toward not only our in-store service but also understand our guests' expectations and requests for our stores off-premises as well," said Alex Bitz, Native Roots' senior director of IT, in a statement. "Combined, Tattle's dashboard and Alpine IQ's suite of technology make it incredibly easy to obtain and capture the information we need, understand the metrics we are tracking, and interact with our guests."
"With more and more dispensaries gearing up to handle the high volume of customers during the month of April because of 420, it's imperative that businesses focus on transforming negative customer experiences into loyalty opportunities. If a Cannabis consumer has a bad experience, our partnership with Tattle will give dispensary owners a chance to mend that relationship with a delightful survey experience, while giving dispensary teams a chance to uncover key opportunities at a glance to create better customer experiences," said Nicholas Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ, in a statement.
