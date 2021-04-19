Data Axle Partners with PUBLITECH
Data Axle, a provider of data and real-time intelligence solutions, is partnering with PUBLITECH, a provider of web marketing solutions for managing business listings in leading online search directories.
This partnership offers PUBLITECH access to Data Axle's Local Listings platform, where the company can add, update, and manage all information about clients' businesses from a single interface. This business information is then automatically pushed to online search directories, navigation applications, and virtual assistants.
"PUBLITECH has been helping businesses increase their reach for over 20 years, and what better partner for us than Data Axle, with its 45+ years of experience in data compilation and management," said Erica Ayvazian, director of business development and intelligence at PUBLITECH, in a statement. "Data Axle's Local Listings solution offers unprecedented range of publishers that our clients' business information can be pushed to."
"Now more than ever businesses have to be diligent about ensuring they can be found wherever their prospects are searching, [whether] on the web, in their car, or via their virtual assistants," said Doug Parsonage, Data Axle's vice president of business development, in a statement. "We're thrilled to partner with PUBLITECH to power their LOCALTRAC listing management solution and make it easy for them to distribute key location details about a business to these critical outlets."
