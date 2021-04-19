Data Axle Partners with PUBLITECH

Data Axle, a provider of data and real-time intelligence solutions, is partnering with PUBLITECH, a provider of web marketing solutions for managing business listings in leading online search directories.

This partnership offers PUBLITECH access to Data Axle's Local Listings platform, where the company can add, update, and manage all information about clients' businesses from a single interface. This business information is then automatically pushed to online search directories, navigation applications, and virtual assistants.