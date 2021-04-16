Sefas Partners With PossibleNOW
Sefas, a provider of customer communication management solutions, is partnering with PossibleNOW, a provider of consumer regulatory compliance and consent and preference management solutions.
This partnership helps Sefas expand customer experience capabilities and better position customer communication management and enterprise communication processing solutions to support customer experience initiatives.
"We have seen an acceleration in digital transformation due to the pandemic. Our partnership with PossibleNOW will enable us to help our customers meet the challenges of digital adoption," said Bruno Henry, president and CEO of Sefas North America, in a statement. "We have strategically aligned our R&D efforts and are rapidly developing new partnerships to offer best-in-class communication services that support CX initiatives."
"The partnership with Sefas is part of PossibleNOW's strategic business plan to reach an untapped market space. Sefas, with its roots in customer communications and enterprise communication processing solutions, brings a new perspective and customer base to the table. Our combined solution offering is unprecedented both from a CX and CCM perspective," said Scott Frey, president and CEO of PossibleNOW, in a statement.