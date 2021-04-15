Yext Launches Spring 21 Release
Yext has launched its Spring '21 Release, highlighted by the Orion search algorithm update.
With features like extractive QA, a website crawler, data connectors, and developer tools for Answers, businesses and organizations can deliver even better and more diverse search experiences to their customers.
Yext's Spring '21 Release includes the following features:
- Document Search powered by Extractive Question Answering, which can answer complex questions against unstructured, long-form data from company webpages, blog posts, help articles, and product manuals in their unique knowledge graph to find the most relevant word, sentence, or paragraph, and then delivers a direct answer in the form of a rich snippet at the top of the results page.
- Data Connectors, Including Website Crawler, to streamline population of knowledge graphs to answer customers' complex questions with a low-code, point-and-click way to add data sources and transform them into structured facts. This includes a website crawler that can scan a business's website and extract data to be loaded into their knowledge graph.
- Developer Tools that allow users to manage their account configurations without logging into the Yext platform using the new Yext Command Line Interface (CLI) and build a completely custom Answers front ends with two new Answers SDKs and a direct Answers API.
- Authenticated Use Cases with new security measures that allow businesses to deploy Answers for authenticated, employee-facing use cases, from company intranet search for employees to support search for agents.
"Today, advancements in natural language processing mean that businesses have far better and more powerful options than outdated keyword search, which is stuck in the late '90s," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer of Yext, in a statement. "Yext's modern, answers-led search platform, enhanced by our innovative Spring Release features, is making it easier than ever for businesses to bring their search experiences with them into the 21st century and deliver the direct answers that their customers expect."