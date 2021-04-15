Yext Launches Spring 21 Release

Yext's Spring '21 Release includes the following features:

"Today, advancements in natural language processing mean that businesses have far better and more powerful options than outdated keyword search, which is stuck in the late '90s," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer of Yext, in a statement. "Yext's modern, answers-led search platform, enhanced by our innovative Spring Release features, is making it easier than ever for businesses to bring their search experiences with them into the 21st century and deliver the direct answers that their customers expect."