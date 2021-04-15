FinancialForce Launches Spring 2021 Release

FinancialForce has launched its Spring 2021 Release with a new Customer Engagement capability and other features that deliver a modern customer experience, more powerful intelligence, automation, and agility.

"CEOs are prioritizing digital transformation to improve strategic decisions and productivity while maintaining the fast pace of the last year," said Dan Brown, chief product and strategy officer at FinancialForce, in a statement. "Our Spring 2021 Release is designed to support the evolving enterprise and provide the agility and adaptability organizations need to meet the demands of the market. We are excited for the potential to supercharge [enterprise resource planning (ERP) and professional services automation (PSA)] and help organizations be truly customer-centric."

The new Customer Engagement capability reveals customers' impact on revenue and profitability from all revenue streams, including product, services, and subscriptions, in a single view. It combines information from every stage of the customer journey and surfaces new insight through a portfolio view of projects, a timeline view across key activities, financial analysis across the portfolio, and streamlined back-end processes like billing. Additionally, it allows organizations to determine and understand the sum of the costs or obligations for a customer across the entire solution or set of projects.