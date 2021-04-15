Ericsson Emodo Acquires Axonix

Ericsson Emodo, an advertising marketplace provider, has acquired Axonix, a programmatic advertising exchange. Terms of this deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition extends Emodo's horizontal expansion as an independent platform with direct connections to hundreds of demand-side partners (DSPs), publishers, and supply partners while bringing verifiable accuracy to both the demand and supply sides of the programmatic ad ecosystem.

Axonix provides app and mobile web publishers with supply-side tools to maximize yield and sell-through of their advertising inventory, while Emodo offers programmatic buy-side tools, audience, and creative opportunities to advertisers. By unifying the Axonix supply-side solutions and Emodo's demand-side solutions and sales channels, Emodo now provides a horizontally-integrated ecosystem to improve the quality and effectiveness of mobile advertising for both publishers and advertisers.

"Advertisers are increasingly looking for horizontal solutions that make it easier to deliver high-quality campaigns, and consumers deserve to receive relevant, positive brand experiences," said Alistair Goodman, general manager of Ericsson Emodo, in a statement. "In combining forces with Axonix, we're able to provide brands and publishers with a single-source, high-quality solution that raises the bar for efficiency, quality, and effectiveness of mobile advertising."

The deal enables Emodo to offer advertisers a full suite of verified mobile inventory offerings, including direct access to premium publishers and supply, as well as a variety of creative and strategic placement opportunities. It also provides Emodo publisher partners with sales channels, strategic alignment of inventory with advertiser objectives, compelling ad units, and a variety of other new opportunities.