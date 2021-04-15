Merkle Integrates Merkury Identity Resolution with Adobe Experience Platform

Merkle, a customer experience management (CXM) company, has integrated Merkury, its identity resolution platform, with Adobe Experience Platform (AEP).

The integration helps companies with digital tracking, targeting, and data use across channels and devices by leveraging marketers' first-party identity and data as the foundation for personalized, cross-channel experiences. It enables AEP and the application services it powers, such as real-time customer data platforms, customer journey analytics, and customer journey orchestration, to leverage the full identity resolution capabilities of Merkury. The integration combines the first-party audience profile management, analytics, modeling, and real-time experience delivery and targeting capabilities of AEP with the added benefits of Merkury's person ID graph and offline data on all U.S. consumers.

"Our clients understand how critical it is to implement technologies that use person-based, first-party identifiers to recognize consumers across channels and deliver valuable experiences that drive engagement and action in a privacy-safe manner," said Gerry Bavaro, Merkle's chief strategy officer for Merkury, in a statement. "The combination of Merkury and AEP offers unique features, including better accuracy and richness of person-based identifiers, an increased universe of first-party IDs, and additional attributes and channels for personalization."

"Merkury's advanced identity resolution capabilities integrated with AEP create unified customer profiles based on first-party data, enabling marketers to deliver the truly personalized, cross-channel experiences their customers expect," said Brian Pong, principal product manager at Adobe, in a statement.