Wyng Launches Moments and Profiles to Increase Personalization
Wyng, a provider of zero-party data (ZPD) software, today launched its privacy-first personalization platform built on a ZPD API.
The new platform includes two new products, Wyng Profiles and Wyng Moments, in addition to Microexperiences. The three products in the platform can be purchased and deployed independently of each other, or together to power the full marketing lifecycle:
- Wyng Microexperiences, to help companies source ZPD by creating digital experiences that ask customers for their needs, preferences and other personal context, along with consent. Examples include product finders, guided selling quizzes, surveys, opt-in forms, and promotions. Microexperiences plug into existing websites, apps, and landing pages, and the ZPD integrates with existing CRM, customer data platforms, and event stream processing systems as well as Wyng Profiles.
- Wyng Profiles, which unifies ZPD from all sources. Companies keep their profiles up to date via a secure portal embedded on their websites or apps.
- Wyng Moments, which uses ZPD and machine learning to show content, products, and offers that are most relevant to each customer or segment, by automatically inserting personalized experiences at key moments of engagement on websites or mobile apps. Wyng Moments leverages brand content from any source, including the product catalog and user-generated content from social media.
"We've all found ourselves on the receiving end of some brand communications that come across as creepy. That's what happens when your personal data is captured and used behind the scenes in ways that you don't knowingly agree to or expect," said John Yapaola, CEO of Wyng, in a statement. "We're challenging decades-old marketing and advertising practices that play fast and loose with consumer data, and we're proving that privacy and personalization can not only coexist but actually increase ROI and customer loyalty. Our customers are leading the charge and seeing the benefits of a privacy-first approach."