Wyng Launches Moments and Profiles to Increase Personalization

Wyng, a provider of zero-party data (ZPD) software, today launched its privacy-first personalization platform built on a ZPD API.

The new platform includes two new products, Wyng Profiles and Wyng Moments, in addition to Microexperiences. The three products in the platform can be purchased and deployed independently of each other, or together to power the full marketing lifecycle:

"We've all found ourselves on the receiving end of some brand communications that come across as creepy. That's what happens when your personal data is captured and used behind the scenes in ways that you don't knowingly agree to or expect," said John Yapaola, CEO of Wyng, in a statement. "We're challenging decades-old marketing and advertising practices that play fast and loose with consumer data, and we're proving that privacy and personalization can not only coexist but actually increase ROI and customer loyalty. Our customers are leading the charge and seeing the benefits of a privacy-first approach."