Terminus Adds Chat and Email IP Tracking Data
Terminus, providers of a go-to-market platform, has added a unique data set in response to Google's phase out of third-party cookies at the end of this year.
The combination of Terminus Chat Experiences and Terminus Email Experiences tracking through its acquisitions of Sigstr and Ramble powering Terminus is a powerful advancement for go-to-market teams preparing for new ways to target without third-party cookies.
Terminus delivers a completely unique data set that relies on household IP addresses collected from its unique Chat and Email Experiences product lines. Terminus can track target accounts by way of email opens and identification data through chat and track changing or updated IP addresses.
"The rubber has hit the road. Companies are starting to scramble to figure out how they'll execute digital ads without cookies. But, for the last 18 months Terminus has been playing the long game," said Bryan Wade, Terminus' chief product officer, in a statement. "When we acquired Sigstr and Ramble, it was so much more than just offering email signatures and chat functionality to our customers.
"The data we're collecting with both products and how we're collecting it is completely unique to Terminus. Not only do customers have access to a completely novel data set, but one that is accurate and incredibly powerful for targeting. Email service provider(ESP) level data is quickly going to become the most valuable data in ABM, and we're at the forefront of that evolution," Wade continued.
Related Articles
Technology Alternatives to the Third-Party Cookie
20 Jan 2021
Marketers need to be more proactive and attentive to privacy concerns.
Terminus Adds Global Ad Targeting, Chat Playbooks, and Live View
10 Feb 2021
New features bring account-based marketing and sales engagement together.