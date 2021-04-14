Terminus Adds Chat and Email IP Tracking Data

Terminus, providers of a go-to-market platform, has added a unique data set in response to Google's phase out of third-party cookies at the end of this year.

The combination of Terminus Chat Experiences and Terminus Email Experiences tracking through its acquisitions of Sigstr and Ramble powering Terminus is a powerful advancement for go-to-market teams preparing for new ways to target without third-party cookies.

Terminus delivers a completely unique data set that relies on household IP addresses collected from its unique Chat and Email Experiences product lines. Terminus can track target accounts by way of email opens and identification data through chat and track changing or updated IP addresses.