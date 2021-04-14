-->
  • April 14, 2021

Terminus Adds Chat and Email IP Tracking Data

Terminus, providers of a go-to-market platform, has added a unique data set in response to Google's phase out of third-party cookies at the end of this year.

The combination of Terminus Chat Experiences and Terminus Email Experiences tracking through its acquisitions of Sigstr and Ramble powering Terminus is a powerful advancement for go-to-market teams preparing for new ways to target without third-party cookies.

Terminus delivers a completely unique data set that relies on household IP addresses collected from its unique Chat and Email Experiences product lines. Terminus can track target accounts by way of email opens and identification data through chat and track changing or updated IP addresses.

"The rubber has hit the road. Companies are starting to scramble to figure out how they'll execute digital ads without cookies. But, for the last 18 months Terminus has been playing the long game," said Bryan Wade, Terminus' chief product officer, in a statement. "When we acquired Sigstr and Ramble, it was so much more than just offering email signatures and chat functionality to our customers.

"The data we're collecting with both products and how we're collecting it is completely unique to Terminus. Not only do customers have access to a completely novel data set, but one that is accurate and incredibly powerful for targeting. Email service provider(ESP) level data is quickly going to become the most valuable data in ABM, and we're at the forefront of that evolution," Wade continued.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Technology Alternatives to the Third-Party Cookie

20 Jan 2021

Marketers need to be more proactive and attentive to privacy concerns.

Terminus Adds Global Ad Targeting, Chat Playbooks, and Live View

10 Feb 2021

New features bring account-based marketing and sales engagement together.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research