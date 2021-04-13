Clickatell Launches Chat Flow

Clickatell, a provider of mobile communications and chat commerce, today launched Chat Flow to help organizations create, edit, test, and manage chat commerce communications across multiple channels.

Chat Flow's app-like functionality on trusted chat channels provides consumers with in-depth product information, issue resolution, and the ability to interact and make purchases within a chat conversation. It also facilitates handover to human agents.

"Businesses can reduce customer frustrations that come with waiting in a queue or being placed on hold by engaging with them in their preferred chat apps," said Clickatell Chief Product and Technology Officer Jeppe Dorff in a statement. "Chat Flow makes it easy for brands to deploy chat commerce< and support their customers' interactions as they search for and learn more about products?and?services, resolve queries and disputes, place orders, make purchases, and track or return their orders in chat.

"Chat Flow makes it possible for organizations to visually design, build, and test conversational experiences using simple drag-and-drop functionality, all orchestrated against existing systems and investments. Chat Flow is a low-risk, high-reward solution that gives organizations access to all the benefits of chat commerce in an environment that has been designed to allow them to remain agile and responsive to external changes, something that this last year has shown to be vital," he said.

"Clickatell's Chat Flow product has been a great tool to help us scale our mission to make education more accessible," said Jaryd Raizon, country manager at The Knowledge Trust, in a statement. "It has enabled us to build bots that allow our members to get interviewed autonomously on their own time and from the comfort and safety of their home. This is just the start, and we're excited to deploy more solutions through Chat Flow."