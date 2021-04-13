Pegasystems Launches Process AI

Pegasystems today launched Pega Process AI, a new set of Pega Platform capabilities that help organizations optimize their business and customer operations in real time.

By infusing self-optimizing AI and decision management into its low-code process automation software, Pega's solution can intelligently triage millions of incoming customer requests, transactions, and other events at enterprise scale.

Process AI applies real-time artificial intelligence, event stream processing, machine learning, decisioning, and natural language processing (NLP) to business processes. These capabilities analyze millions of streaming events and immediately make decisions so each case gets quickly resolved. Using hundreds of self-learning models, Process AI also streamlines inefficient processes on the fly and even anticipates issues before they arise.

With Process AI, organizations can optimize and simplify their back-end processes. It analyzes thousands of events per second with advanced event processing and real-time decisioning to determine which requests can be automatically processed and which need human assistance to resolve. If it identifies a particularly complex issue, the software will open a case, populate it with the available information, and intelligently route it to the most relevant expert.

As the system processes more events, it uses predictive analytics and machine learning to monitor case outcomes and uncover new ways to improve the process.

Process AI also provides a low-code machine learning authoring interface that simplifies how process AI models are developed and managed over their lifecycles. Users can update their models as changes are needed over time. Model reports allow users to monitor the model's health and performance. The functionality can be customized for different user personas, enabling better collaboration between IT, data scientists, and business users.

"Slick user interfaces quickly lose their luster with customers if the back-end processes driving the actual work are too slow and inefficient to deliver on brand promises," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer and vice president of product marketing at Pegasystems, in a statement. "Pega Process AI combines two of Pega's most advanced solutions—AI and intelligent automation—to help ensure promises made at the front end are promises kept at the back end. By infusing AI into our deep expertise with case management and process automation, we help clients more efficiently and effectively serve their customers and assist their employees."

Process AI will be available as an add-on for Pega Platform clients by the end ofthe second quarter of this year as part of the Pega Infinity 8.6 product release.