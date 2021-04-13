Stirista Unveils OMNA Identity Graph

Stirista today launched OMNA Identity Graph to give marketers access to hundreds of identifiers across millions of online, offline, social, and household personas.

Marketers can tap into Stirista's complete Identity Graph or choose from three major component graphs: the IP Graph, including rich dynamic IP data of more than 90 million households; the Device Graph, which contains more than 1 billion connected devices, and the Location Graph with perpetually updated real-time location intent and movement data.

"We continue to hear from frustrated marketers that have been promised access to real-time consumer intelligence data only to find out that much of what they are using to engage with customers and prospects is old, inaccurate data," said Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta in a statement. "Stirista brings to market OMNA, the first real-time identity graph, which is updated to the second and gives companies the insights they need to better understand their target households where they work, how they spend their money, what devices they use, and the places they visit in a safe, privacy-compliant manner."

Stirista's OMNA Identity Graph is a set of first- and second-party data with more than 500 household attributes that marketers can use for location-based segmentation, frequency capping at a household level, and onboarding .