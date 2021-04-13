Ambition Launches Metrics Snapshots
Ambition, a provider of sales gamification and coaching software, today launched Metric Snapshots for sales leaders to dynamically populate CRM records and data into ad hoc or scheduled one-on-one check-ins or pipeline reviews for coaching.
Through Metric Snapshots, sales leaders can compare snapshots to show progress over time. Users can pull in any reportable field from a CRM system and pre-populate meeting agendas with specific questions on which managers want reps' feedback.
"The best sales coaching is data-driven. Yet a challenge we hear often is that before a check-in with a sales rep, a manager has to download a few custom reports from Excel or open multiple tabs to find the information that will help them effectively coach their people," said Brian Trautschold, chief operating officer and co-founder of Ambition, in a statement. "Right now, there's no way to show a pipeline snapshot from the past alongside one from the present, highlight the change and surface it in a meeting format. We are listening to our customers here and continuing to rapidly expand the value centers of our one-of-a-kind sales management platform. It's an exciting time in the sales enablement space and customers are hungry for new capabilities. Ambition is solving new customer needs by delivering an ecosystem of encouragement, performance accountability, and actionable insights that also save managers time and maximize the value of their check-ins and coaching sessions."