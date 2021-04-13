Ambition Launches Metrics Snapshots

Ambition, a provider of sales gamification and coaching software, today launched Metric Snapshots for sales leaders to dynamically populate CRM records and data into ad hoc or scheduled one-on-one check-ins or pipeline reviews for coaching.

Through Metric Snapshots, sales leaders can compare snapshots to show progress over time. Users can pull in any reportable field from a CRM system and pre-populate meeting agendas with specific questions on which managers want reps' feedback.