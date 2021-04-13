Indicative Launches Journeys

Indicative, a provider of product analytics for data warehouses, today released Journeys for mapping and visualizing customer journeys through websites and applications.

Connecting directly to organizations' cloud data warehouses, Indicative's platform democratizes access to in-depth data analysis.

"To best understand how customers interact with products, it's necessary for product managers and data analysts to visualize their journey across every touchpoint," said Jeremy Levy, CEO of Indicative, in a statement. "Journeys makes this process simple by integrating seamlessly with a cloud data warehouse like BigQuery, Redshift or Snowflake to pull detailed reports with only a few clicks."

Product teams or data analysts using Journeys will input a starting event that represents a customer action taken on a website or app. Indicative Journeys will then display all observed customer paths stemming from that starting event. Users can drill deeper into customers' most popular paths to align the product roadmap and determine the most valuable marketing channels. Combined with Indicative's Multipath Funnel and segmentation analysis, product and marketing managers can conduct in-depth analysis.

"Using Indicative, we have been able to improve our customer engagement and retention by identifying and improving features that drive usage and eliminate pain points in our product flow," said Daniel Farkas, CEO and co-founder of language learning app Drops, in a statement. "The introduction of Journeys to an already powerful analytics platform empowers Drops to visualize the popularity of the various paths our customers take through our product and permits us to interact with those journeys to create new segments and queries. We are already implementing it into our internal processes."

Indicative's analytics platform for the cloud data warehouse comes with one-click integrations to popular cloud data warehouses, while custom data warehouse integrations are available alongside Journeys for Enterprise customers. Journeys is available for all Indicative customers at the Professional and Enterprise levels.