Birdeye Supports Google Business Messaging
Birdeye, providers of an experience marketing platform for multilocation businesses, today launched integrated support for Google Messaging. Using Birdeye Interactions, businesses can now chat directly with prospects in the Birdeye Unified Inbox while they search Google.
Birdeye has a longstanding partnership with Google and has been integrated with Google's private API to directly collect and display Google reviews. Businesses can respond to Google reviews from within their Birdeye dashboard, with their responses automatically posted to Google. Birdeye's API integration also lets businesses pull all of their Google My Business account activity directly into Birdeye to help them track traffic and trends for searches, website visits, calls, directions, and more.
"The history of marketing is built on the trust between brands and consumers. As long as brands keep pushing me messages through traditional channels, this trust will continue to erode," said Travis Bickham, vice president of marketing at Birdeye, in a statement. "Now, with the ability to speak directly to customers, brands can break down walls and focus on delighting customers. This is the basis of experience marketing, and Google is a key lever to pull for any multilocation business."