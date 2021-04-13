Birdeye Supports Google Business Messaging

Birdeye, providers of an experience marketing platform for multilocation businesses, today launched integrated support for Google Messaging. Using Birdeye Interactions, businesses can now chat directly with prospects in the Birdeye Unified Inbox while they search Google.

Birdeye has a longstanding partnership with Google and has been integrated with Google's private API to directly collect and display Google reviews. Businesses can respond to Google reviews from within their Birdeye dashboard, with their responses automatically posted to Google. Birdeye's API integration also lets businesses pull all of their Google My Business account activity directly into Birdeye to help them track traffic and trends for searches, website visits, calls, directions, and more.