Tattle Integrates with Onosys

Tattle has integrated its customer experience improvement platform with Onosys' platform for restaurant digital ordering.

The integration combines Onosys' ordering technology with Tattle's ability to track customer feedback across ordering channels. With it, restaurants can do the following:

"With off-premise revenue accounting for anywhere from 60 percent to 80 percent of a restaurant's overall revenue today, the quality of the off-premise guest experience has now become paramount for operators," said Alex Beltrani, Tattle's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Based on our guest data, delivery and take-out experiences have shown to deliver a 20 percent lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, with accuracy and meal packaging incidents occurring at a four times greater frequency. Without off-premise measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI."

"As online ordering continues to grow and become a more significant part of the guest experience for restaurant brands, it is extremely important to obtain feedback to address any issues along the customers' journey. Our partnership with Tattle provides our clients the ability to obtain customer feedback as part of the online ordering experience," said Chris Anderle, president of Onosys, in a statement.