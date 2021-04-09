Gainsight Launches Horizon Analytics
Gainsight has added Horizon Analytics to its Customer Success software platform.
Horizon Analytics helps businesses by delivering rich customer insights to teams and shareholders across the organization, from customer success and sales to marketing, product, engineering, key executives, and board members.
Capabilities include the following:
- A re-imagined report and dashboard-building experience, powered by the Horizon Experience design system;
- Improved dashboard performance and flexibility; and
- Greater control over visualizations.
Gainsight also announced additional capabilities, including the following:
- Expanded product analytics to include SaaS, mobile, and desktop applications;
- A view-only license that provides company-wide access to critical customer insights; and
- Access to Horizon Analytics dashboards from within the Gainsight Mobile App.
"Customer success used to be all about building the ship, hiring the crew, and sailing from shore. Now that they've set sail, the new focus is on optimizing the route and navigation toward the destination. Horizon Analytics provides that data to help Customer Success navigate through that journey and stay focused on the horizon," said Karl Rumelhart, chief product officer of Gainsight, in a statement.
