Gainsight Launches Horizon Analytics

Gainsight has added Horizon Analytics to its Customer Success software platform.

Horizon Analytics helps businesses by delivering rich customer insights to teams and shareholders across the organization, from customer success and sales to marketing, product, engineering, key executives, and board members.

Capabilities include the following:

A re-imagined report and dashboard-building experience, powered by the Horizon Experience design system;

Improved dashboard performance and flexibility; and

Greater control over visualizations.

Gainsight also announced additional capabilities, including the following:

Expanded product analytics to include SaaS, mobile, and desktop applications;

A view-only license that provides company-wide access to critical customer insights; and

Access to Horizon Analytics dashboards from within the Gainsight Mobile App.