Twitter Integrates Nielsen's Cross-Media Planning and Measurement Suite

Twitter has expanded its integration of Nielsen's audience measurement and outcomes cross-media solutions into Twitter's video ad platform.

The integration includes new subscription to Nielsen Media Impact (NMI) and Nielsen Ad Intel and expanded access to Nielsen Total Ad Ratings (TAR). Together, these tools will enable Twitter to help video advertisers do more robust pre- and post-campaign planning, maximize ad inventory, understand cross-media planning, and deliver campaign results.

"With a highly engaged audience and powerful premium video content, Twitter is where advertisers can connect with consumers in the moments that matter most to them," said Doug Brodman, Twitter's director of North America agency and platform solutions, in a statement. "Nielsen's cross-media suite will make it easier to augment our clients' video strategy and planning with Twitter's premium video inventory and optimize audience reach and frequency alongside other top video platforms. Ultimately, this expanded partnership brings increased transparency, clarity, and value to Twitter's video solutions for our agency partners and advertisers."

Twitter will also leverage Nielsen's National TV Ratings data for added insights of ad campaigns across platforms. Each solution and dataset provides Twitter with unique tools and capabilities to strengthen Twitter Amplify, a video ad platform that gives advertisers pre-roll and sponsorship opportunities next to premium video content. The implementation of Nielsen's measurement and planning tools provides a holistic view of campaign performance across all video platforms, including TV.