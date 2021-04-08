Software Advice Sees Clicks and Bricks Paving the Way in 2021

Small businesses pivoted from a traditional model to the click-and-brick model and are reinventing themselves through digitization, Software Advice found in a recent survey.

Clicks and bricks, (also known as click and mortar, hybrid retail models, or buy online/pick up in store), combines both online and in-person operations.

The survey found that developing an online presence remains a key priority for small businesses in 2021, with 35 percent of them establishing delivery or curbside programs; 34 percent creating online learning materials; and 34 percent moving physical stores online.

Another significant finding was that software adoption helped to streamline operations and increase efficiency in 2020. In fact, 87 percent of small businesses achieved their goals in nine months; 45 percent reported improved engagement with customers; 42 percent reported reduced costs; and 31 percent reported improved marketing campaigns.

"With vaccines becoming available, plenty of opportunities await," said Software Advice's global vice president, Blake Clark, in the report. "This is the revival year for small businesses. It's time to implement new strategies and adopt new technologies for a competitive edge in the marketplace."