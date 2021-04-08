Quiq Acquires Snaps

Quiq, a customer engagement provider, has acquired Snaps, a company that specializes in conversational artificial intelligence and natural language processing-powered automation, enabling digital conversations with AI and asynchronous messaging. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of consumer communication with businesses. Consumers prefer asynchronous messaging and chatbots to interact with their favorite brands, just like they communicate with family and friends. The combination of Quiq's enterprise messaging platform and Snaps Conversational AI is uniquely positioned to power next-generation digital conversations throughout the entire customer lifecycle, from marketing to conversational commerce to customer service," said Mike Myer, CEO and founder of Quiq, in a statement.

The combined company will provide a software platform and services enabling conversational commerce and digital conversations on more than 12 messaging channels, including SMS, web chat, Apple Business Chat, Google Business Messages, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. Companies will be able to design, deploy, and optimize AI automation across these channels and hand off to human agents to close sales opportunities or resolve complex service requests. Snaps expertise is available through a full suite of services, from conversational design to technical and business consulting.