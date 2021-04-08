LivePerson and Tech Mahindra Partner

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies, and Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital customer experience solutions, are partnering to help companies deliver marketing, sales, and customer service journeys on the conversational channels consumers prefer.

"It's now clear that every brand must build a digital strategy going beyond 800 numbers and traditional websites to survive, let alone thrive. We're excited to partner with Tech Mahindra to amplify the reach of conversational AI and messaging, the keys brands need to unlock true digital transformation," said Rob LoCascio, CEO and founder of LivePerson, in a statement.

Tech Mahindra has also built a center of excellence to help companies onboard and operationalize LivePerson's Conversational Cloud for conversational experiences across verticals, including conversational experiences like proactive two-way messaging campaigns, augmented and virtual reality, and conversational ads.