Vimeo Partners with Constant Contact

Video technology provider Vimeo and Constant Contact, an online marketing and e-commerce platform provider, are teaming up to bring video to marketers.

As the first fully-integrated video partner for Constant Contact, Vimeo will now power scalable video creation, hosting, and management directly within Constant Contact's marketing platform.

This integration unlocks access to Vimeo's tools to help marketers reach and convert new customers with video. Constant Contact users can create and distribute marketing videos, embed GIFs in email campaigns, capture leads with contact forms and sync them to their Constant Contact accounts, and measure video performance from one dashboard.

"Including video and other dynamic content directly in email marketing campaigns is one of the best ways to improve performance," said Joe Ribaudo, director of channel marketing at Constant Contact, in a statement. "By combining Constant Contact's powerful email marketing tools with Vimeo's all-in-one video solutions, we're empowering business leaders to embrace their creativity and build immersive email campaigns that convert. The ability to translate these video views into business leads also provides new possibilities for brands who fuse their ecommerce strategy with email marketing." "Video is proven to be one of the most effective ways for marketers to reach and engage customers online. But the barriers for producing video remain high. Vimeo is committed to integrating our simple, easy-to-use capabilities across the web so every business can successfully use video in their campaigns. We're thrilled to bring our world-class tools to Constant Contact's community,” said Richard Bloom, senior vice president of business development at Vimeo, in a statement.

Constant Contact is the latest Vimeo partner, joining GoDaddy, Shopify Facebook, Eventbrite, Pinterest, and Patreon.